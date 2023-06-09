Details of HS | The dispute over the price of gasoline continues: Basic Finns interrupted the meeting in protest

The lifting of the distribution obligation and the prevention of fuel price increases are still hotly debated in government negotiations, HS sources say.

An argument on lifting the distribution obligation and compensating the increase in fuel prices continues in government negotiations. On Thursday, the negotiators of the Basic Finns interrupted the meeting of the economic working group early in protest, several sources tell Helsingin Sanomat.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra said of the event to Ilta-Sanom, which first reported the newsthat it wasn’t about a walkout.

HS’s sources describe the suspension of the meeting as a small jab from basic Finns to the coalition and Rkp.

Forming the board Petteri Orpo (kok) said at a press conference earlier on Thursday, by way of example, that it could cost 200 million euros to compensate for the lifting of the distribution obligation.

Perussuomaliket believes that preventing the rise in gasoline prices requires a much larger amount than Orpo mentioned. That’s why the party was outraged by the statement of the leader of the coalition.

Basic Finns in my opinion, a better solution than the expensive reimbursement of gasoline price increases would be to freeze the renewable fuel distribution obligation at the current 13.5 percent. However, the party already confirmed the preliminary agreement on increasing the obligation to 22.5% during the government’s term the other weekend.

As part of the agreement, the parties outlined that the price of fuel for consumers cannot rise due to the decision. The financing of this compensation of hundreds of millions of euros has been disputed for almost two weeks now.

An alternative on the table has been, for example, increasing the value added tax, which does not suit basic Finns. Increasing the value added tax would mean that increasing the price of fuel would be prevented by increasing the price of countless other products and services.

For the Congress and it is not possible for Rkp to waive the preliminarily agreed lifting of the distribution obligation. Basic Finns, on the other hand, believes that, for example, the Ministry of Finance has brought to the table more cost-effective means of reducing emissions.

Basic Finns can still use, for example, the income tax reductions proposed by the coalition as a tightening screw: in the party’s opinion, there is no room for them if the coalition wants to stick to the lifting of the distribution obligation and its expensive refunds to motorists.

Board member Orpo estimated at the press conference that the board program can be completed next week. There are still difficult controversial questions about the economy, for example, that still need to be resolved.