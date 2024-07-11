Details of HS | The decision on Yle’s financing will be postponed again – The dispute also concerns Yle’s political independence

Details of HS|The parties are afraid that an agreement will not be reached in a parliamentary manner, and the decision on Yle matters will be transferred to the government.

Decision Yleisradio’s fate is changing again.

According to HS’s information, the next meeting of the Sdp’s parliamentary group will probably not be until Friday at 10 o’clock.

Chairman of the party’s parliamentary group Titti Tuppurainen (sd) does not confirm whether the party will then deal with Yle. He also does not assess whether the party might also meet today.

Originally, the solution was supposed to come in May, then at the end of June, and finally on Wednesday of this week.

It has taken time for the SDP to get its lines straight, so that the government’s proposal for a conversion law to regulate the security of the eastern border would pass on Friday. The process has divided the party, which does not make the Yle decision any easier either.

However, the party has already preliminarily discussed the law, and the approval of the report completed in the Yle working group is not certain.

The Left Alliance has also already discussed the proposal in its parliamentary group, at least initially.

Both the left-wing groups, as well as the other parties in the group, are annoyed by the basic Finns’ way of negotiating the agreement. Especially a member of parliament Teemu Central Series (ps) negotiation style and reluctance to compromise are considered exceptional.

The left-wing parties have wanted Yle’s funding to be cut step by step over a period of three years, so that Yle has time to organize its operations in accordance with significantly lower funding than at present.

Basic Finns, on the other hand, have wanted to advance the cut in the VAT increase to the beginning of 2026. Sdp was ready for the VAT tax cut to start at the beginning of 2027. In the opinion of the Left Alliance, the VAT increase should have been put into effect only in June 2027.

According to HS’s information, the end result would be the same in all alternatives, i.e. Yle’s funding would ultimately be cut by around 66 million euros in 2027. Roughly, the cut would be ten percent compared to Yle’s funding continuing as it is now.

However, it has been important for basic Finns to make the combined sum of three years’ cuts seem large.

Working group chairman Matias Marttinen In the proposal made by (kok) in June, the VAT increase would have started in June 2026. This did not happen to basic Finns, but they demanded an increase at the beginning of 2026. Marttinen’s last proposal includes this requirement.

The left-wing parties would hardly agree to the new proposal, unless there is a risk that the government decides on Yle’s funding itself.

Yle’s funding has traditionally been decided by all parliamentary parties. The main reason for this has been Yle’s journalistic credibility.

If the current government always decided on funding, Yle could be accused of being the government’s media. Governments could also be tempted to blackmail Yle into making positive content for the government through funding cuts. The agreement is therefore also about Yle’s credibility.

of HS according to the information, the Basic Finns do not consider the parliamentary decision-making method necessary. The party has also strongly criticized the contents of Yle. The coalition, on the other hand, supports the parliamentary decision-making method.

If the Vasemistoliitto and Sdp do not accept Marttinen’s proposal, it is possible that the government will decide on Yle’s cuts. In that case, the cut could be even bigger and at the same time the parliamentary tradition would end. It would open up the opportunity for governments to make decisions regarding Yle in accordance with their own political line.

One possibility is that no agreement will be reached and it will be moved to autumn or at least to the weekend.

If the negotiations continue into the fall, the negotiators of the Left Alliance and Sdp will change, because Jussi Saramo (left) and Maria Guzenina (sd) have been elected members of the European Parliament.

You can replace Guzenina, for example Krista Kiuru (sd), who during his tenure as Minister of Housing and Communications in 2011 led the working group that decided on Yle’s financing. If the choice were to fall to Kiuru, it might mean the collapse of the current agreements.

Mightily the working group dealing with the future and financing finished its work already on Tuesday.

It sent its report to the parliamentary groups for decision. The decision must be unanimous.

Working group chairman Marttinen said on Tuesday that he expects answers from the parliamentary groups on Wednesday.

“It has been very difficult to come up with a solution. The parties have had very different views on Yle. The report now has such elements that it could proceed in the consideration of the groups”, Marttinen told HS in the parliament on Tuesday morning after the meeting of the Yle working group

of HS according to the data, Yle is roughly estimated to have 9–10 percent less money left in 2027 than if the funding continued unchanged.

According to the information received by HS, according to the current estimate, the funding is going to be cut by around 16 million euros in 2025, around 50 million in 2026 and around 66 million euros in 2027.

The cut would be around 11 percent if Yle’s possible cut in 2027 is compared to Yle’s 576 million euros in funding before taxes last year.

of HS according to the information, the new compromise presented differs from Marttinen’s older proposal a couple of weeks ago, at least to the extent that, at the request of basic Finns, the increase in Yle’s value added tax would come into effect in early 2026, i.e. half a year earlier than in the previous compromise.

The motion’s passage is uncertain, because other parties have been irritated by the way of the basic Finns to block what has been discussed and prevent a compromise already accepted by others.

In particular, the Left Alliance and Sdp are very critical of the fact that the teasing of basic Finns is rewarded with additional cuts.

HS was already told last week that if the decision is not made this week, it will be moved to autumn. No party wants this.

of HS according to the information, the increase consists of an increase in value added tax and a freeze on the index increase.

According to the compromise proposal, the value added tax paid by Yle will rise from ten to 14 percent. The left-wing parties have also tentatively agreed to this, but only from June 2026.

The final effect of the VAT increase is difficult to assess due to the various deductions. Companies can deduct the VAT included in their purchases from the VAT on their sales.

A compromise proposal according to the report, the biggest cut would be the freezing of Yle’s index increases for three years, i.e. for the rest of the government’s term.

According to HS data, the effect of the index cut is estimated to be 47 million euros cumulatively in three years in 2027. On top of this would be a cut of less than 20 million euros from 2026 due to the increase in value added tax.

Yle’s funding was 576 million euros before taxes and 523 million euros after taxes last year.

According to HS data, according to the older proposal, the cut would have been around 55 million euros and the newer one around 66 million euros in 2027.