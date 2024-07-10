Details of HS | The decision on Yle’s fate will be postponed until at least Thursday

Details of HS|The reason is that at least the parliamentary group of the left-wing coalition plans to deal with Yle’s report completed on Tuesday only on Thursday.

For HS, the matter is confirmed by the chairman of the Yle working group Matias Marttinen (cook).

The reason is at least that the parliamentary group of the left-wing coalition plans to deal with Yle’s report, completed on Tuesday, only on Thursday.

It is also uncertain in the Sdp whether it will meet on behalf of Yle today or tomorrow.

Basic Finns have already gathered. Kauppalehtin according to the information the group gave the green light to the report.

At least the parliament has also approved the package.

Mightily the working group dealing with the future and financing finished its work on Tuesday.

It sent its report to the parliamentary groups for decision. The decision must be unanimous.

Chairman of the working group Matias Marttinen (kok) said on Tuesday that he expects answers from parliamentary groups on Wednesday. He did not set a more precise timetable.

“It has been very difficult to come up with a solution. The parties have had very different views on Yle. The report now has such elements that it could proceed in the consideration of the groups”, Marttinen told HS in the parliament on Tuesday morning after the meeting of the Yle working group.

of HS according to the data, Yle is roughly estimated to have 9–10 percent less money left in 2027 than if the funding continued unchanged.

According to the information received by HS, according to the current estimate, the funding is going to be cut by around 16 million euros in 2025, around 50 million in 2026 and around 66 million euros in 2027.

The cut would be around 11 percent if Yle’s possible cut in 2027 is compared to Yle’s 576 million euros in funding before taxes last year.

of HS according to the information, the new compromise presented differs from Marttinen’s older proposal a couple of weeks ago, at least to the extent that, at the request of basic Finns, the increase in Yle’s value added tax would come into effect in early 2026, i.e. half a year earlier than in the previous compromise.

The motion’s passage is uncertain, because other parties have been irritated by the way of the basic Finns to block what has been discussed and prevent a compromise already accepted by others.

In particular, the Left Alliance and Sdp are very critical of the fact that the teasing of basic Finns is rewarded with additional cuts.

HS was already told last week that if the decision is not made this week, it will be moved to autumn. No party wants this.

of HS according to the information, the increase consists of an increase in value added tax and a freeze on the index increase.

According to the compromise proposal, the value added tax paid by Yle will rise from ten to 14 percent. The left-wing parties have also tentatively agreed to this, but only from June 2026.

The final effect of the VAT increase is difficult to assess due to the various deductions. Companies can deduct the VAT included in their purchases from the VAT on their sales.

A compromise proposal according to the report, the biggest cut would be the freezing of Yle’s index increases for three years, i.e. for the rest of the government’s term.

According to HS data, the effect of the index cut is estimated to be 47 million euros cumulatively in three years in 2027. On top of this would be a cut of less than 20 million euros from 2026 due to the increase in value added tax.

Yle’s funding was 576 million euros before taxes and 523 million euros after taxes last year.

According to HS data, according to the older proposal, the cut would have been around 55 million euros and the newer one around 66 million euros in 2027.