Details of HS | The capital gains tax and euroization of unemployment insurance are not progressing

A constructive spirit is described as having prevailed at the board chairmen’s event on Tuesday evening. The euroization of capital gains tax and unemployment insurance is not progressing.

HS information according to the left-wing parties, the value-added tax and the euroization of unemployment insurance, which is pleasing to the center, will not proceed during this government term. According to STT’s information, the government is not making a proposal regarding the tax incentive for research and development activities.

These are among the disputed legal projects that have not yet been submitted to the parliament and which the government has been trying to reach an agreement on for the past few days. There are about 15 controversial bills in total. They should be approved and given to the parliament on Thursday, so that the parliament has time to deal with them before the spring election break.

Euroization means that receiving earnings-related daily allowance would be tied to the earned salary and not to the number of working hours.

The capital gains tax, on the other hand, was intended to prevent the tax planning of wealthy people. The government agreed to enact it in its budget meeting in the fall of 2021.

The purpose of the tax is to prevent situations where a wealthy person can avoid taxes on capital gains completely or almost completely by moving out of Finland.

Read more: The government has only a few days to resolve its disputes – These 15 bills are being debated

The government the draft laws were blocked after the center announced that it would not approve a capital gains tax aimed at the wealthy few, even though its enactment had already been agreed in the government.

After that, other parties also started to shoot down already agreed legal projects.

One of the bills that has caused the most controversy is the reform of the Sami district law, which the center opposes. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Tuesday that, despite this, it will be given to the parliament this week.

The matter will be on the agenda of the general session of the Government tomorrow, Thursday.

Read more: The members of the Sámi assemblies tell what they think about the law reform

The government the quintet of chairmen fought the controversies on Tuesday night. According to information obtained by HS from various parties, the meeting had a “constructive spirit” for a change.

The meeting discussed how the government will continue its final term and how stalled legal projects can be promoted.

of HS according to the information, the government is supposed to get things resolved on Wednesday evening or Thursday in some form. On Wednesday, especially the Minister of Family and Basic Services continued the preparation Krista Kiurun (sd) led by the “shadow five”, whose task is to put together a compromise from disputed legal packages.

Over the course of Wednesday, it became clear that the decisions on the open positions could be moved to Thursday morning.

According to HS’s information, the prime minister’s party Sdp has asked the center for a solution or at least tentative solutions to the dispute. Sdp has wanted above all a solution to the Sámi Act from the center.

The other government parties have rejected the center’s proposal that the Sámi law, which has been prepared by different parties for 12 years, be transferred to the working group again.

According to two government sources, the center presented its proposal on how to advance the laws in order to move on from the deadlock. The government is now working largely on the basis of this solution.

The center has been constantly criticized by Prime Minister Marinia for not trying to solve the deadlock himself. According to HS information, Saarikko first presented his ideas to Marin privately on Tuesday, after which the knot began to unravel.

According to government sources, the attitude of the center was clearly more willing to find a solution on Tuesday than in the last four weeks.

The center the intense turmoil in the government started in October after Helsingin Sanomat published a support poll in which support for the center had dropped to an all-time low.

In HS’s most recent support survey, the situation in the city center has continued to deteriorate.

Read more: The support of the center fell again to new lows

According to the other four government parties, it was the center that started blocking the legal package for the end of the government term, so it has also been asked for a solution that it can agree to.

Read more: The center is driving the government to the ground at high speed

HS information according to the current agreement, the support package of about 210 million euros presented by the center for agriculture and about 700 million euros demanded by the Sdp for dismantling care queues are not included.

In particular, the center wants a decision on agricultural support to be made soon, so that the parliament has time to decide on the law concerning the support.

The money would probably be distributed in next February’s supplementary budget, but decisions may be made earlier.

The Ministry of Finance has not agreed to invest agricultural subsidies outside of the state spending framework mutually agreed upon by the government.

The money must therefore be found within the agreed spending frameworks. There are reportedly around 350 million euros of undistributed funds left for next year. This money may be distributed to agriculture and social security areas.

Read more: Kiuru: 700 million euros are needed to pay off the healthcare debt already next year

The two of you according to the source, the government’s willingness to compromise was further increased by the information that came on Tuesday evening about a missile hitting the NATO country Poland, but this is not considered a reason for a constructive spirit. The missile is suspected to be Russian.

On Tuesday, the government already reached an agreement on the supplemental budget for next year’s budget of around 800 million euros.

Correction on November 16, 2022 at 2:40 p.m. The letter initially mentioned that the government is scheduled to inform about the matter, but according to new information, at least no information conference has been agreed upon.

Read more: HS information: The government agreed on an additional budget of hundreds of millions – The center does not require a decision on agricultural money immediately