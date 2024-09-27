Details of HS | Supo’s former head of counterintelligence has been suspected of revealing a security secret

Details of HS|The documents handed over to HS show how Supo’s counterintelligence manager, special investigator and chief inspector commented to their employer about criminal suspicions concerning them.

Security police In the extraordinary investigation concerning (Supo), at least three Supo employees have been the subject of criminal suspicions.

One of them has worked as a counterintelligence manager Pertti Haaksluoto.

It appears from the civil service documents given to HS by Supo that the Central Criminal Police has suspected Haaksluoto of four crimes, the most serious of which is revealing a security secret.