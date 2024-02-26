Details of HS | State Secretary Lauri Tierala will become President Stubb's chief of staff

Lauri Tierala works as the State Secretary of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense.

Secretary of State Lauri Tierala (kok) rises the future president by Alexander Stubb as head of the cabinet, i.e. head of office.

According to HS information, he is scheduled to be appointed at the president's presentation on Wednesday.

Tierala is the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (kok) and the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) as state secretary.

Stubb will take office as president on Friday, March 1.

The group of closest advisers to the president is called the cabinet. The current president Sauli Niinistön in addition to the head of the office, the six-person cabinet includes four advisers and a communications manager.

Stubb has previously said that the size of his cabinet will be “plus minus one” from the current size.

Stubbs has known Tierala for a long time. He has worked, among other things, as a special assistant to Stubb during his terms as prime minister, foreign minister and finance minister.

of HS in a broad profile Stubb said that he had been with Tierala “like a shirt and butt” since she joined Stubb's European election campaign in 2004.

Tierala moved to State Secretary from the position of Program Director of the European Digital Media Monitoring Center EDMO. He also worked as a civil servant in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defense Forces.

Often, presidents' chiefs of staff have a diplomatic background, but Tiera does not. In the past, he has been, among other things, an advisor and partner of the consulting company Miltton.

HS information according to Stubb's position as communications manager is likely to rise Mari-Kaisa Brander.

He is also Stubb's creditor. Most recently, he has been the communications manager for Stubb's presidential election campaign.