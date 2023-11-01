Details of HS | SAK is preparing a “general strike” at the beginning of the year

SAK’s unions are possibly preparing a large joint strike for February, Helsingin Sanomat’s sources say. The plan is referred to as a “SAK general strike”.

Employee organization SAK and its member unions are preparing a large-scale strike against the government’s actions at the beginning of the year, Helsingin Sanomat’s sources say.

According to the plan, SAK’s member unions will simultaneously organize a broad strike, possibly in February. There are no decisions on the details yet.

About the plan it’s called a “SAK general strike” behind the scenes of the labor market. So it’s not an actual general strike, because not all sectors would be involved.

At least the participation of the highly educated fields, i.e. Akava’s member associations, is unlikely. The possible participation of salaried employees’ member unions of STTK, such as the trade union Pro or nurses’ unions, is open.

SAK’s unions alone are capable of causing noticeable effects on industry, ports and services even in the case of a large-scale strike.

SAK said on Tuesday that he will start local work stoppages in different parts of Finland next week, lasting at most one day. The organization requires Petteri Orpon (kok) the government to back down from its planned labor market reforms.

The government is not going to back down from its plans or even come to the negotiating table because of the day-long demonstrations. That is why SAK is already preparing for more drastic measures, i.e. a “general strike” at the beginning of the year.

At the beginning of February, the government is going to take a proposal to the parliament on limiting the right to strike. The work of the working group considering the promotion of local agreements ends at the end of January.

In this case, SAK can justify its extensive strike by saying that the government has not listened to the views of the employees.

of SAK chairman Jarkko Eloranta does not comment on HS’s information about the preparation of the “general strike”.

“On Tuesday, we told about work stoppages lasting at most one day, which will start next week. There are no decisions on other issues, and there is nothing else to tell at this stage,” says Eloranta.

of HS according to sources, SAK wants to show the government and the employers’ side that making the labor market reforms it opposes will cost companies and the national economy.

SAK is afraid that if the organization does not respond with force to the actions already decided by the government, the government would decide on new actions.

In addition, SAK’s member unions hope that the resistance would cause the support of basic Finns to drop sharply. It could make the government hesitate in its decisions, the unions believe.

The member associations traditionally controlled by the SDP and the left-wing alliance generally do not like the fact that the support of basic Finns among the members of the alliance has grown.

For example in Akava of higher education, on the other hand, the coalition’s grip has traditionally been strong.

That is why it is difficult for Akava to get involved in SAK’s actions, which Akava considers to be directed specifically against the coalition and basic Finns.

Among other things, the most important thing for OAJ, the trade union for the education sector in Akava, is for the government to withdraw from the export model registration of the government program. It would prevent the national negotiator from offering salary increases that exceed the general line determined by the export industries, which could weaken the bargaining position of public sector employees.

Read more: The SAK unions will start strikes lasting no more than a day next week

Read more: Some of the government’s employment measures have been tossed around for ages, and the assessment of their effectiveness is not very encouraging