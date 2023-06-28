Details of HS | Purra threatened to overthrow the government if Junnila had to resign

Rkp’s Henriksson hoped that Junnila would have been replaced. Purra, on the other hand, made it clear that Junnila’s resignation would mean the fall of the government. The crisis ended only after the vote, which could have ended differently.

Parliamentary The session ended dramatically when the Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnila (ps) won the confidence of the parliament with 95–86 votes on Wednesday.

Helsingin Sanomat’s sources from different government parties tell us what in the decisive moments of an extraordinary day happened

Chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson hoped that Perussuomalaiset could replace Junnila with another economy minister. To the chairman of Basic Finns For Riikka Purra this did not happen at all.

Purra repeatedly made it clear to the government partners that leaving Junnila without the confidence of the parliament would mean the government’s fall.

Both Henriksson and Purra kept their heads in the end. Purra did not agree to replace Junnila, and the majority of representatives of the Swedish parliamentary group voted for Junnila in previous years of far-right references due to mistrust.

The continuation of Junnila and possibly even the entire new government was saved by the fact that some of the opposition representatives were absent of the plenary session.

Swedish the parliamentary group gathered to decide its position on the motion of no confidence made by the opposition on Wednesday morning at nine o’clock.

Even before the start of the meeting, Henriksson and the chairman of Rkp’s parliamentary group Otto Andersson went to talk in the basic Finns’ group room. After nine, Junnila, on the other hand, went to speak to the Swedish parliamentary group.

During the meeting, Orpo told the media that he had given the Minister of Economic Affairs a “serious talk” in the morning.

Orpo’s interview and Junnila’s apologies were not enough for Rkp. Henriksson and the rest of the group reached a unanimous decision: they would vote no confidence in Junnila. The solution was communicated to the prime minister For Petteri Orpo before the plenary session, which was scheduled to begin at ten o’clock.

Orpo told Purra about it. Orpo and Purra informed the speaker of the parliament For Jussi Halla-aho (ps) that they would like more negotiation time. Halla-aho decided to postpone the plenary session so that it would not start until 10:45.

Confused by the situation, representatives of other parties left the session hall.

Swedish after the start of the session was postponed, the parliamentary group retreated back to its group room on the fifth floor of the parliament.

Orpo and Purra also came to the group room. Purra’s position was still clear to everyone: if Junnila did not get the parliament’s trust, the Basic Finns would overthrow the government.

Orpo and Purra persuaded Rkp to vote so that Junnila would get enough votes.

When first Orpo and Purra and then the leadership of Rkp left the group room back to the meeting hall, no one was sure how the vote would turn out.

Swedish in the end, the parliamentary group only slightly relaxed its previous position. Seven representatives voted no-confidence in Junnila, and three representatives abstained.

Rkp’s operation was exceptional. Government groups almost never vote of no confidence in a minister of the other government party – especially at the very beginning of the government term.

An MP from the Prime Minister’s Party was also present in the session hall Ben Zyskowicz did not votebecause he didn’t want to show his support to Junnila.

Crisis lapsed when, despite the split in the government’s ranks, Junnila won the parliament’s trust in the vote.

Twelve representatives of opposition groups were absent from the vote. If they had been there to vote no confidence in the Minister of Economy, he might have had to resign from his position.

Plenary session after, Prime Minister Orpo told the media that Wednesday “wasn’t perhaps the most pleasant day”. However, he said he was satisfied that “the matter was resolved”.

Purra of the basic Finns commented on the events in few words.

“After all, there have already been these controversies here. The main thing is that the governing coalition still won. Minister Junnila got the trust, and I’m leaving here,” Purra said as he got into the elevator.

“Now we are moving forward in this way,” summed up the continuation of Rkp’s Henriksson’s board battle.

Correction June 28, 2023 at 3:23 p.m.: Rkp’s parliamentary group met to decide on its position on the motion of no confidence made by the opposition on Wednesday morning, not Friday morning, as was first erroneously written in the story.