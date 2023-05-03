Details of HS | Marin would have been ready to participate in the summit, but he is not on the list of participants of the President’s office

According to the president’s office, “it is typical that the foreign policy leader of each country is present”.

Ministry of Shipping prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) according to HS’s information, the Prime Ministers of the Nordic countries and the President of Ukraine would have been ready to participate to Volodymyr Zelensky to the official summit. However, the participants were decided in the president’s office, and Marin is not included.

Finland will be represented at the event by the president Sauli Niinistöwho also hosted the meeting.

Although Marin will not participate in the actual summit, he met Zelensky at the joint working lunch of the Nordic prime ministers. In addition to this, Marin has a one-on-one meeting with Zelensky later in the afternoon.

Zelenskyi will also meet today with the Speaker of the Parliament, who is responsible for vetting the government negotiations Petteri Orpon (cook).

The office of the President of the Republic told HS via text message that “it is typical that the foreign policy leader of each country is present”.

Overall, the chancellery’s reasoning reads as follows:

“Prime Minister Marin will participate in the official visit lunch at the Presidential Palace. The summit will be attended by the presidents of Finland and Ukraine and the prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. It is natural that the foreign policy leader of each country is present. Examples include the Nordic-United States meetings in 2013 and 2016.”

Later on Wednesday, the office of the President of the Republic specified the answer.

According to Kansalia, the initiative for the summit came from the office of the President of the National Republic of Ukraine.

“Ukraine requested that the chancellery also gather the foreign policy leaders of all the other four Nordic countries for a joint meeting. And this is how it was done. It is natural that each country has one representative in such meetings. The same practice has also been followed in meetings with, for example, the United States and will continue to be followed,” the office tells HS.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti says that before the formation of a new government, the same applies as in normal times during the ruling administration, i.e. foreign policy is led by the president of the republic in cooperation with the government.

However, Pöysti says that the justification used by the president’s office “foreign policy leader” is justified.

“If there is such a foreign policy format that there is only one person per country involved, then it is the president of the republic.”

Pöysti says that the transformation of the government into an executive ministry does not, however, change the management responsibility itself.

“Mainly the executive ministry influences the fact that its ministers, including the prime minister, must exercise restraint in making new political initiatives,” says Pöysti.

“The President of the Republic represents continuity and the President’s authority is not limited in itself, but the requirement for cooperation means that even the President will not receive the Government’s support for new initiatives during his tenure as the managing ministry,” says Pöysti.

Board negotiations currently the leading chairman of the association Petteri Orpo said at his press conference on Wednesday that he considers the marching order of foreign policy appropriate.

“I think this is a clear marching order. In Finland, foreign and security policy is led by the president of the republic, and this is a working arrangement, and I have no reason to question it now or in the future,” Orpo stated when he was asked about it.