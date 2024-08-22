Thursday, August 22, 2024
Details of HS | Mari Rantanen temporarily steps down from the position of Minister of the Interior – Live broadcast 11.45

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 22, 2024
in World Europe
Mari Rantanen temporarily steps down from the position of Minister of the Interior
Purra and Rantanen will hold a press conference on Thursday morning, the subject of which has not been announced in advance.

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) will temporarily step aside from his position due to family reasons, Helsingin Sanomat’s sources say.

Basic Finns Chairman, Minister of Finance Riikka Purra and the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen will hold a press conference on the topic starting at 11:45 a.m. The topic of the event has not been made public. HS follows the press conference in this matter.

