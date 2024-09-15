Details of HS | In the secret negotiations, leveraging Finnish pension investments with debt is investigated

Details of HS|Some in the pension industry consider leveraging joint pension investments with debt money to be too risky an idea.

Labor market organizations in the pension negotiations, the so-called debt leverage is being clarified in the investment of Finnish pension assets.

The sources of Helsingin Sanomat tell about it.

The use of debt leverage would mean that pension investors managing a total of more than 250 billion euros in investment assets would be allowed to apply for a loan from the market and invest the borrowed money in stocks, for example.

Currently, leveraging is allowed for pension companies for a limited period only in subsidiary-type housing stock companies in order to increase the production of rental housing.

The labor market organizations are supposed to give the country’s government a proposal for a pension reform by the end of January. Organizations are investigating increasing risk-taking in investing pension funds, so that the returns on investments would also be higher in the long term than at present.

Leverage According to sources, the Finnish Federation of Business and Industry, EK, has been pushing for the clarification of usage in the negotiations.

The effects of a possible change are investigated, for example, by the Pension Security Center. However, the parties will keep the content of the negotiations and the reports made for the negotiations confidential.

The representatives of EK and the employee organization SAK refused to comment on Helsingin Sanomat’s information.

Not everyone in the pension industry thinks allowing broad leverage is a good idea. According to some sources, the risk level of investments would increase too much if investments were also made with debt money. Already today, pension companies use derivatives in their investment activities, which can be considered to indirectly enable debt leverage.

Officials have stated that the main rule of the law is that insurance companies may not take credit. Allowing the use of debt leverage for a limited period only to accelerate the production of rental housing keeps “the purpose of the work pension insurance companies’ operation clear”, the previous government’s presentation in 2022 said.

Government in the mandate given to the organizations, requires changes to the pension system that will balance the funding of the system in the long term by around one billion euros.

Increasing the risk-taking of pension investments is an attractive alternative for labor market partners compared to increasing earnings-related pension contributions or cutting pension benefits. The employer side strongly opposes the increase in contributions, while the employee side opposes the weakening of pension benefits.

The larger part of the one billion euro goal the parties manage to achieve through investment reform, the less they have to resort to means that are unpleasant to them.

In addition to allowing debt leverage, there is a relaxation of investment regulation so that pension companies would be able to emphasize their investments more on shares than at present.

Labor market organizations must also make a presentation to the government about the new so-called automatic stabilizer.

It means that when the financial prospects of the pension system weaken, either the increases to pensions and pension savings would be reduced or the pension payments would automatically increase.

Correspondingly, in a better-than-expected situation, pension increases would increase or pension payments would decrease.

There are currently several different models in the investigation, sources say. In some options, pension benefits would be flexible, in some, payments would increase, and in some, both options would be combined.

The pension negotiations are behind the scenes, just getting started in earnest. Negotiations are expected to intensify as the turn of the year approaches.