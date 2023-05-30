Details of HS | In the government negotiations, an agreement was reached on the lifting of the distribution obligation, the state will compensate for the increase in the cost of fuel

The distribution obligation is to be increased to 22.5 percent by the end of the government term, i.e. less than Marin’s government decided.

Helsingin Sanomat according to the information received, the parties negotiating the government program have agreed that the obligation to distribute renewable fuel will rise to 22.5 percent. The previous government had decided on an even higher increase.

Delivery obligation in the reached agreement will be frozen for next year to the current 13.5 percent. After that, it is to be gradually increased over three years so that the obligation rises to 22.5 percent at the end of the government term in 2027.

The lifting of the distribution obligation may increase fuel prices. According to HS’s information, it has been agreed in government negotiations that the state will in one way or another compensate consumers for the increase in fuel prices.

Recessive Sanna Marini (sd) the government decided to increase the obligation to 28% next year and to 34% by 2030. The incoming government is therefore planning to relax the previously decided lifting of the obligation.

The obligation to distribute renewable fuel means that fuel distributors must mix in a certain proportion of renewable i.e. climate-friendly fuels.

It can mean biodiesel, bioethanol or biogas, and in the future also, for example, hydrogen produced with renewable electricity.

Marin’s government reduced the distribution obligation to 13.5% as a temporary measure to ease the situation of consumers in the energy crisis.

Basic Finns originally demanded a reduction of the distribution obligation from 13.5 percent.

Basic Finns require that climate measures do not increase the costs of everyday life for Finns. Also a member of the government, chairman of the association Petteri Orpo has stated the same goal.

Therefore, in the government negotiations, it has been agreed to compensate consumers for the effects of the lifting of the distribution obligation. However, it is not easy, because the price tag of the operation is possibly at least hundreds of millions of euros.

Orpo has promised that the new government will balance annual public revenues and expenditures with six billion euros. All large additional expenditure items make it more difficult to balance the economy.

If money for compensation could not be found in the ongoing financial negotiations at Säätytalo, the preliminary agreement on the lifting of the distribution obligation could also fall apart.