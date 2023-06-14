Details of HS | Husi’s funding is going to be cut by more than 60 million euros – Uusimaa’s special hospital on a tight budget

Länsi-Uusimaa, Vantaa and Kerava and Central Uusimaa will vote against Helsinki on Thursday morning at the Husi group meeting. This means tens of millions of euros saved for Hus.

Hus group On Thursday morning, the association meeting will decide on such frameworks for the budget, which will probably mean tens of millions of euros in additional savings for specialized hospital care.

This can be said in advance, because the politicians give the representatives of the association meeting exact instructions on how to vote.

Helsinki and Uusimaa’s four welfare regions each have one group meeting representative, who has voting power in proportion to the region’s population. The regional governments and the Helsinki city government decide in advance not only who the representative is, but also how he must act.

The last of these instructional meetings was on Tuesday afternoon. Länsi-Uusimaa, Vantaa- and Kerava and Keski-Uusimaa propose that Hus will be given 2.201 billion in money for next year.

It is therefore 63 million less than Hus originally wanted and also 35 million less than the framework initially agreed upon by the welfare regions, which Helsinki would have adhered to. Three areas together are enough to topple Helsinki’s position.

See also US Open: Williams sisters miss second round Fact Distribution of votes in Hus The association meeting exercises Hus’s supreme power. It has one representative from Helsinki and one from each welfare region, but a total of one thousand votes, which are distributed among the representatives this year as follows: Helsinki 386

West Uusimaa 278

Vantaa and Kerava 161

Central Uusimaa 117

East Uusimaa 58

There will probably be some painful savings decisions in the fall, but the controversy over the matter will not end there.

Social security reform after Helsinki and the regions receive funding from the state for the organization of social and health services and give a part of this to Hus.

All five regions are currently preparing large savings programs for the health and social services they run themselves. The population is growing and aging, but there are no longer as many euros available for services per person as before.

Earlier in the spring, Hus calculated that it needed 2.264 billion euros, and the welfare regions initially calculated that it needed about 80 million less than it requested. In the preliminary negotiations in the spring, the regions promised to receive a little, and Hus’s coalition government began to prepare a budget with a number that was close to the amount Hus had hoped for.

Politicians in all regions did not consider the compromise to be fair. In the regions, it was calculated that they would thus have to pinch basic services much more severely than specialized medical care.

One goal of the social security reform was to shift the focus to basic services. A patient who receives timely help from a health center will be much cheaper than one who ends up in the hospital due to nagging.

On the other hand, Hus is currently also struggling with a massive medical debt, the surgery queues are extremely long in some areas.

Elsewhere So in Uusimaa, the politicians led by the coalition reasoned that Hus should live as meagerly as the others. Instead, Helsinki decided on the original amount and at the same time sent greetings to the state.

“Furthermore, the Helsinki City Government considers that the budget framework cannot be tightened, but more resources are needed to guarantee the quality of services. It is necessary to continue vigorous influence work in the direction of the state in order to increase state funding.”

The sum of money from the state lives on. The government negotiations are expected to mean additional savings. In any case, the state checks its calculations in August, so the amounts may be new again when more detailed budgets start to be prepared at the end of the year.

Read more: All regions in Uusimaa are preparing social security savings

Read more: Now, as a means of saving money, it is proposed to switch to private doctors in the welfare area

Read more: Husi’s preliminary budget would mean savings of 12 million euros

Read more: Helsinki social security proposal: One hundred million euro cuts