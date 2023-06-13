Details of HS | Hundreds of millions of euros in cuts are coming to unemployment insurance

The government negotiators’ goal of one hundred thousand employees is not being realized.

of HS according to the data, cuts of hundreds of millions of euros are coming to unemployment insurance.

A preliminary agreement has been reached on the matter in the employment group meeting at Säätytalo for government negotiations, although there are no final decisions.

According to HS data, the employment group alone will make cuts of around half a billion euros, largely to employment-related subsidies. The most significant cut is the share of earnings-related unemployment support.

The savings of half a billion euros do not include, for example, index cuts or the reduction of housing allowance.

Surgery are estimated to improve employment, so they significantly improve the public finances by more than half a billion euros.

The government program of the next government is negotiated by the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats.

The employment group has also extensively considered benefits other than unemployment insurance, such as social benefits for families, rehabilitation, income support, sickness allowances and parental benefits.

At Sätytaly the goal of the parties negotiating the government program has been 100,000 jobs with measures whose employment impact the Ministry of Finance can confirm.

According to HS information, the goal will not be realized.

The main reason is that the Ministry of Finance has so far not been able to calculate the employment impact of the local agreement as large as the parties negotiating at Säätytalo have hoped.

of HS however, according to the data, the barriers to local agreement are being dismantled significantly.

The general binding nature of the collective agreements, which is important for the Ay movement, seems to be preserved so that it is not possible to agree locally on terms weaker than the collective agreements, at least in terms of wages and working hours.

A collective agreement is called universally binding if it is used sufficiently comprehensively in the industry. In this case, it must also be followed by the company, which is not a member of the union that negotiated the collective agreement.

Major the employment group’s savings of half a billion euros to the public finances will come from scaling up earnings-related unemployment insurance.

This results in direct savings of approximately 200 million euros. In addition, the public finances will be strengthened if the changes increase employment.

Grading means that earnings-related unemployment benefit decreases as unemployment lasts longer.

Merit-related in addition to staggered unemployment insurance, the saving of half a billion euros consists of smaller cuts, many of which also target earnings-related support.

Among other things, restoring the periodicity of holiday allowances is becoming a saving of tens of millions of euros.

In 2013, the periodization of the holiday allowance was given up.

In this case, the holiday allowance weakened the unemployed person’s allowance in the early stages of unemployment. According to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, restoring the periodicity of holiday allowances would roughly reduce unemployment benefit expenses by 50–60 million euros.

According to an estimate published by the Ministry of Finance in the spring, restoring the periodicity of holiday compensation would strengthen employment by approximately 4,200 people. Due to the employment effect, it would bring about one hundred million euros in reinforcement to the public economy in addition to the expenditure savings.

Deductible days restoring to the level that preceded the active model within five days also brings savings of tens of millions of euros.

According to calculations published by the Ministry of Finance in the spring, restoring the deductible days from five to seven would increase employment by an estimated 800 people.

It would ease the public finances by an estimated 40 million euros, of which 18 million euros would be the effect coming through employment growth.

One means of saving money will be the euroization of unemployment insurance. It is estimated that it will directly save around 16 million euros.

Employment condition Euroization means that receiving earnings-related daily allowance would be tied to the earned salary and not to the number of working hours.

For now none of the measures have been decided definitively, so it is still possible that there will be changes, for example, regarding employment measures.