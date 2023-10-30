Details of HS | Helsinki’s ruling party, the coalition, is pushing for a steep bill for the municipal tax

The largest group in Helsinki, the Kokoomoo, presents a bigger bill for the municipal tax than expected. Heka’s rent increases are also a factor in the budget negotiations.

Helsinki the largest council group, the coalition, presents a larger than expected reduction in municipal taxes for next year.

Presented by the office holders a week ago the budget base according to that, the amount of municipal tax next year would be 5.3 percent. In the basic calculation, the rounding would therefore be down from the current 5.36 percent.

However, according to HS’s information, during the negotiations of the council groups over the weekend, the coalition proposed a reduction of the municipal tax to up to 5.0 percent.

Negotiations on the city’s use of money for next year have dragged on since the weekend, during which the parties were supposed to reach an agreement on the budget. According to HS, many important issues are still open, and the negotiations are scheduled to continue on Monday evening.

One one of the biggest points of disagreement is precisely the municipal tax percentage that will be paid to the residents next year. After the social and health reform, about two-thirds of the revenue from the municipal tax went to the state. Therefore, the portion of the municipal tax remaining for the city is smaller than usual.

The coalition has now considered the most central

as a goal

calculating the municipal tax, especially when there is an order from the state to raise the lower limit of real estate tax from 0.93 percent to 1.30 percent.

The Greens, Sdp and Vasemistoliitto, on the other hand, have already said that they are against reducing the municipal tax. Due to the change, the city’s real estate tax revenues will increase by around 52 million euros next year.

Specially the left-wing parties Sdp and the Left Alliance are pursuing relief to the harsh rent increases of the city’s rental housing company Heka.

According to HS’s information, the negotiations include a temporary reduction in the rents of Ara rental plots or, alternatively, specifically the capitalization of Heka and the city’s housing rights company Haso. In capitalization, budget money could be directed to these two companies in the city instead of all Ara rental plots.

According to HS, the parties have discussed about 35–37 million euros in money to support the residents of Heka and Haso. However, it is only about negotiations.

Before negotiations, the largest council groups generally thought it was good to continue the wage development program. The greens raised as his top goal noticeable salary increases for daycare workers.

That would mean salary increases for certain city employees. In the current year, the salaries of both low-income and professional groups with recruitment difficulties were increased with a salary program totaling 14 million euros.

Now, according to HS’s information, the salary program has been fiercely negotiated, but there are differing views on its terms. This time, however, the council’s political groups would not be setting conditions for how the office holders and personnel groups responsible for personnel would ultimately distribute the increases.

Office holders according to the calculation, Helsinki would be building a new one, i.e. investing a little over a billion euros. The corresponding amount for the current year is 877 million euros.

Now, according to HS’s information, only one round of negotiations has taken place regarding the investments. Most likely, the urban renewal areas, i.e. Malminkartano–Kannelmäki, Malmi, Mellunkylä and Meri-Rastila, are receiving money that aims to improve the areas and combat their inequality compared to other residential areas.

The political outcome of the negotiations on Helsinki’s next year’s budget is to be announced on Thursday. The council will finally approve next year’s budget on November 22.