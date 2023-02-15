Details of HS: | Helsinki plans to end music and language classes – The aim is to prevent school shopping

The city of Helsinki is planning significant changes to education to prevent school shopping. The reform would end, for example, music classes completely.

Helsinki city ​​officials are planning a significant change to the schools. The goal of the change is to prevent school shopping and reduce the concentration of children from disadvantaged families in the same classes.

The change concerns so-called emphasized teaching, i.e. music, language and art classes, for example. If the plan goes through, weighted classes would be discontinued in their current form.

This is evident from the preparatory material obtained by HS.

The amendment proposal is based on the strategy approved by city politicians, i.e. Helsinki’s “government program”, where the fight against segregation is raised as one of the main goals of the election period. The final decision on the implementation of the proposal prepared by officials is made by politicians.

Emphasized classes are currently held in several schools in Helsinki.

Students are usually selected for them through aptitude tests.

Emphasized classes make it possible for, for example, a child who likes music to be in the company of his peers and develop in his hobby at school. In practice, however, the weighted classes have also created “school shopping” in Helsinki by offering families from Helsinki the opportunity to apply to a place other than a neighborhood school or a certain class in a neighborhood school.

The presentation is being prepared in the field of education and training. It would enter into force in the fall of 2024.

Read more: “Signs of a class society” – Researchers became concerned about the neighborhoods of the Helsinki region and developed a new solution

Reform wouldn’t stop the emphasis teaching completely – only that all the emphasized students would be gathered in the same classes.

At the same time, the reform is intended to address in which schools focused teaching is organized.

The goal is to prevent bubbling – that is, in practice, that children from different backgrounds would be more likely than now to stay in the neighborhood school and would be spread out in different classes.

Research information

mostly children from educated and wealthy families end up in weighted classes. School shopping, on the other hand, has been considered to increase inequality between regions.

The city’s report presents research results, according to which in the current situation in class-based emphasis teaching there are fewer students with an immigrant background and children from lower social classes than in general education.

The differences between student groups are also visible in the learning results. Based on research, weighted classes attract students with better than average skills and more positive attitudes towards school.

Read more: The weakest schools are already two years behind in mathematics and reading skills – Now they want to curb the gaping learning gaps

In the show in the accompanying explanatory material, numerous different studies have been used as background information.

Weighted classes are considered unequal. According to the investigation material, it is easier to get into the weighted class if the child participates in paid activities. Taccording to investigation information the division also directly affects the children. The students are aware of the division of classes within the school and that ethnic background and family wealth influence the background of the division.

Bridge currently, 30 out of 64 schools in Helsinki offer focused teaching from the 7th grade onwards.

There are approximately 390 starting places in the focused teaching starting in the third grade. Emphasized teaching for first graders is offered in one school in the city.

If the new plan goes through, no more than 10 percent of the students in one school could be selected by the aptitude test in elementary school. In upper secondary school, the number is slightly higher, 30 percent.