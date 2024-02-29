Details of HS | Antti Palola is leaving the chairmanship of STTK, the nursing unions are pushing Juri Aalto for the position

Sea captain Antti Palola has led the central organization of white-collar workers since 2013.

White-collar organization STTK is preparing for a change of chairman, several sources familiar with the matter tell Helsingin Sanomat.

According to HS information, the organization's current chairman Antti Palola is about to leave his season.

Palola, 64, has led STTK for more than ten years. His current season runs until the end of 2025. HS sources say that he would still leave his position during this year.

According to STTK's rules, the chairman is chosen by the organization's representative board. The representatives have a spring meeting in May.

STTK is the smallest of the wage earner central organizations. It includes 13 member unions, the largest of which are Tehy, Ammattiliitto Pro and the nurses' union Super.

According to HS information, the nurses' unions are pushing for the chairman's place Juri Aalto. Aaltonen has led the salaried union Erto since 2011.

The representatives of Tehy and Super jointly hold the majority of seats in the STTK's representative board.