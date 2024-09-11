Details of HS | An exceptional situation in Parliament: The defender of the strict alcohol policy, who has already been nominated for the position, may be passed over

Details of HS|The Secretary General of Parliament, Antti Pelttari, who is responsible for preparing the agendas for the meetings of the Chancellery Committee, does not want to comment on the proposal.

Parliamentary According to HS information, on the agenda of the next meeting of the chancellery committee, a person who works as a legal ombudsman’s secretary is presented as a committee adviser of the social and health committee Pirjo from Kainua.

Otherwise, the proposal would not be exceptional, but it is contrary to the basic proposal made by the Social and Health Committee.

The social and health committee decided at the end of June to propose that a deputy judge be appointed to the position of committee advisor Ismo Tuominen. At that time, Kainulainen lost to Tuominen in the committee’s vote by 9-8.

Committee chairman Mia Laiho (kok) said at the time that the votes were divided in such a way that representatives of the governing parties voted for Kainulai, representatives of the opposition voted for Tuomi. However, the ruling party, the Christian Democrats, gave the decisive vote Päivi Räsänenwho gave his own voice to Tuomi.

The committee adviser works as the assistant secretary of the social and health committee. His duties include, among other things, summarizing the committee’s discussions and preparing the parliament’s statements.

Laiho stated after the vote on the committee advisor that Kainulainen would have been more suitable for the position. At that time, Laiho estimated that it is important that the committee advisor is cooperative, flexible and ready to promote issues that do not always necessarily represent his own position.

The social and health committee of the Parliament nominated Ismo Tuomi, who previously worked as a board adviser of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, as committee advisor.

Parliamentary the task of the chancellery committee is to appoint the highest officials of the parliament and to make the most significant decisions regarding the administration and finances of the parliament. The chancellery committee includes the Speaker and Deputy Speakers of the Parliament, as well as four MPs and their deputies.

Traditionally, the committee advisors of the committees are appointed according to the proposals of the committees, so this procedure is described to HS by committee sources as completely exceptional.

The Secretary General of the Parliament is responsible for preparing the agendas for the meetings of the Chancellery Committee Antti Pelttari. Pelttari commented to HS by message that he will not comment on the matter before the chancellery committee meeting. The chancellery committee will meet to decide on the matter on Thursday at 12 o’clock.

“I feel that this would not suit my role as a presenter”, Pelttari reasons.

Importing previously worked for a long time in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health as a government advisor, and was known as a key drafter of alcohol legislation.

Tuominen is known for his strict approach to loosening the alcohol policy. He is himself justified his attitude because in the first section of the Alcohol Act it is said that the task of the Alcohol Act is to reduce the harm and deaths caused by alcohol.

Tuominen, who worked as a board advisor until 2002, resigned from his position a year ago in the fall for “personal reasons”.

At the same time, preparations were made in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in June approved amendment of the alcohol law, which allowed the retail sale of fermented alcoholic beverages with a maximum content of eight percent