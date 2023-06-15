Details of HS | An 11-year-old boy who threatened with a knife robbed a child in the center of Helsinki

An 11-year-old boy threatened another child with a knife in Kamppi shopping center on Friday. The number of robbery crimes by young people is rising to a record high.

Only According to the HS, an 11-year-old boy threatened a 12-year-old boy with a knife in Kamppi shopping center last Friday.

Crime Commissioner Marja Väätti confirms to HS that a criminal report corresponding to the case has been made to the Helsinki police. The crime is attempted aggravated robbery.

The situation happened on Friday evening near K-Supermarket in Kamppi.

According to HS information, the suspect had first demanded the victim to hand over his bag. When he had refused, the suspect had demanded that he hand over his cap and flashed the knife he was carrying.

Victim handed over his cap to the suspect, but got it back after an adult nearby intervened in the situation.

This one after that, the suspect ran away, but the guards caught him. Later, the police also arrived.

Children under the age of 15 are not criminally responsible, but a child protection report is made for an offender under the age of 15. He is also obliged to compensate for the damage caused by his crime.

Young crime has once again become the talk of the town in the Helsinki region in recent days.

A group of young boys stabbed bus driver in Vantaa on the weekend. Tuesday HS again told About the incident that happened in Helsinki, where a group of young boys had assaulted a father who was playing with a child in his yard.

The number of robberies committed by young people threatens according to police statistics, rise to a new record this year in Helsinki.