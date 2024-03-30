Details of HS | Akava is bubbling again: the members of the coalition are looking for a challenger for chairman Löfgren

The members of the coalition are looking for a challenger for Maria Löfgren, because they consider her to be too critical of the government's actions.

28.3. 16:16 | Updated 22:10

The highly educated the workers' umbrella organization in Akava is bubbling again. Chairman For Maria Löfgren we are looking for a challenger quickly, Helsingin Sanomat's sources say.

The chairman will be elected at the union meeting held on May 21. Candidates must register by Tuesday of next week.

The reason for looking for a challenger is the dissatisfaction of the members of the coalition with Löfgren. Akava is an organization close to the coalition members, and the party considers that Löfgren has been too critical of the country's government's actions.

As a counter-candidate for example, the party secretary of the coalition has been arranged behind the scenes Kristina Kokkoa. His name was also on display the previous time, when Akava was asked to become chairman.

“I will not comment in any way,” says Kokko.

In the background discussions, the former party secretary of the coalition, the outgoing CEO of the communications agency Ellun Kanoje, also comes to the fore. Taru Tujunen name. Tujunen says that he has not been asked to apply for the position.

of HS according to sources, Löfgren's ouster has been pushed in the background above all by the chairman of Akava's largest member union, OAJ, the trade union for the teaching profession Katarina Murto.

Murto denies the claim.

“Of course there are background discussions, it's quite natural. But OAJ has no position, and we will not present anyone else. However, if other candidates appear, we will conduct an open and fair process,” he says.

Murto himself is not seeking the chairmanship of Akava. As you know, Löfgren's previous counter-candidate, executive director of Tekniikan akademisken Tek, will not run either Jari Jokinen.

For Maria Löfgren the information about applying for a counter-candidate does not come as a surprise.

“I'm not aware of any projects per se, but I've been contacted by several unions that they're looking for a counter-candidate,” he says.

Löfgren says he supports an open presidential race.

“I think it is important that such choices are made through open processes. My wish is that this is how we always act in the future.”

Löfgren became the leader of Akava as a non-affiliated candidate in November 2022. His election was preceded by strong internal disputes.

Löfgren's predecessor Sture Fjäder left his post in the middle of the season. In the summer of 2022, Helsingin Sanomat revealed the contract between Fjäder and the three union leaders, in which it was agreed in advance that Fjäder would leave midway through the season.

Correction March 30, 2024 at 10:10 p.m.: Contrary to what was said earlier in the story, Jari Jokinen is the executive director of Tekniikan academics and not the chairman.