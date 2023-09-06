Details of HS | A restraining order had been filed against the victim of Kauniainen

The victim of Kauniainen’s violence has no criminal history. He lives near the crime scene.

Saturday and Sunday, the victim of the act of violence in Kauniainen is a 40-year-old bus driver who lives a few kilometers away from the perpetrator.

A 19-year-old Ukrainian woman, in whose home the crime took place, is suspected of attempted murder with a bladed weapon.

Traces of blood were visible in the victim’s car.

According to the police, the victim had known the perpetrator for about a week.

According to HS information, the man has worked as a bus driver for a few years. The man has pending divorce proceedings.

In 2020, a domestic restraining order was applied for against the man, which was canceled by the female applicant during the application process.

Ukrainian woman apparently lived alone in a rented apartment in Kauniainen.

According to HS information, a young Ukrainian woman arrived in Finland with her relatives in March of last year right after the Russian attack.

The sporty Ukrainian woman has been involved in contact sports and continued it even while living in Finland.

According to the police, the victim and the Ukrainian woman had only known each other for a week.

The woman has admitted that she is guilty of incest. He was imprisoned in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Correction 6.9. 5:07 p.m.: Removed the word homicide from the introduction, because it was not an act of violence that resulted in death.