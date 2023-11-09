Details of HS | A report on the security of Åland will be published next week

The Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee discussed the investigation in the security facilities on Thursday. “Political conclusions will then be made in due course. The settlement portion is now somewhat complete,” says Kimmo Kiljunen, chairman of the committee.

Parliamentary The Foreign Affairs Committee discussed the legal report on the special status of Åland that was completed last week at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

According to HS information, the report is to be published next week.

There has been a lot of interest in the report, as it discusses, among other things, the position of the Russian consulate in Mariehamn and what kind of legal options Finland has if it wants to demilitarize Åland.

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Kimmo Kiljunen (sd) praises the report as thorough.

The investigation is classified as secret for the time being. The committee processed it in a secure mode preventing technical espionage. It heard four officials.

“Political conclusions will then be made in due course. The settlement portion is now somewhat complete,” says Kiljunen.

According to Kiljunen, the discussion at the committee meeting was lively.

of HS last week according to the information received in the survey no outright proposal to close or not to close the consulate. It is a legal report made by the legal service of the Ministry of Justice, which does not contain political assessments or direct action recommendations.

However, according to HS’s information, the report shows that, for example, there are legal difficulties associated with closing the consulate.

The report also shows how difficult it would be to end the demilitarization of Åland due to, among other things, international agreements

Screaming says that the content of the report cannot be opened.

Does the report provide a sufficient basis for political decision-making?

“Now let’s go to the content side. When a legal report is made, the jurists’ positions become visible and it helps political decision-making. Careful work has been done.”

Is it true that the report does not take a direct position on what should be done regarding Åland?

“I think I myself would formulate it so that this is a legal report and political conclusions are made on the basis of the legal report.”

Does the report recommend something about demilitarization or the consulate one way or the other?

“I can’t go into the content. We politicians make the decisions anyway. A legal interpretation has been obtained. It became quite clear how international law provides a basis for dealing with this situation.”