Details of HS | A new compromise proposal of tens of millions of euros for Yle’s cuts

Details of HS|According to the new compromise proposal, Yle’s funding would decrease annually. According to a rough estimate, the cut would be 60–65 million euros in 2027. The passage of the proposal is uncertain.

Yleisradio a new compromise proposal has been made for the cuts.

According to HS information, the chairman of the group that considered the future of Yleisradio Matias Marttinen (kok) has negotiated for a long time with basic Finns and has presented a new compromise to the members of the working group.

According to HS’s information, the new compromise differs from the previous one, at least to the extent that, at the request of basic Finns, Yle’s VAT increase would come into effect in early 2026, i.e. half a year earlier than in the previous compromise.

If the compromise proposal goes through, the cut in Yle’s funding will get tougher every year and, according to a rough estimate, would be around 65 million euros in 2027.

Purpose is to raise the value added tax paid by Yle to 14 percent.

The Ministry of Finance sent by mistake last week bulletin, according to which the value added tax rate on financing received by Yleisradio oy from the state television and radio fund would be increased from 10 percent to 14 percent. That would mean a 19.4 million euro cut to Yle’s 2025 budget.

The Ministry of Finance’s press release did not mention that the Yle issue has not yet been decided and the VAT increase is not planned to start in 2025.

It is difficult to assess the final effect of the VAT increase due to, among other things, various deductions.

A compromise proposal according to the report, the biggest cut would be the freezing of Yle’s index increases for three years, i.e. for the rest of the government’s term.

According to HS data, the impact of the index cut is estimated to be 40–45 million euros cumulatively in three years in 2027. On top of this, there would be a cut of around 20 million euros from 2026 due to the increase in value added tax.

Last year, Yle’s funding was 523 million euros after taxes.

The presentation passage is uncertain, because the other parties have been annoyed by the basic Finns’ habit of stalling those consulted and preventing a compromise already accepted by others.

HS was already told last week that if the decision is not made this week, it will be moved to autumn.

The working group deciding on the cut of Yle’s funding has not met for many weeks.

A compromise has been sought above all in the negotiations between the coalition and basic Finns.

The chairman of the working group, Marttinen, has presented a compromise proposal, which, according to HS sources, has initially been suitable for people other than basic Finns. Basic Finns wants to cut Yle more than others.

Yle’s working group was supposed to come up with a solution already in May, but the deadline was extended to the end of June.

HS said last week that the working group had time to reach a preliminary consensus that Yle would be obliged to increase purchases from private content producers before the funding deadlock.

When implemented, this means that a larger share of Yle’s decreasing money than before will be used to finance productions in the private av industry.

Yle’s role in Finnish AV production, such as films and The song of my life in the production of TV programs like Last year, Yle purchased nearly 70 million euros worth of production from domestic producers.

Yle’s operations are financed with tax revenues. The amount of money for each year is confirmed annually in accordance with changes in the general cost level.