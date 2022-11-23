Details of HS | A man was shot dead in Puotila – Eyewitnesses tell about the events

The exact venue is on Meripellontie at the marina.

Helsinki according to the police, an act of violence took place on Meripellontie in Puotila on Wednesday afternoon. The police reported about the incident on their Twitter account.

Several police patrols were there on Wednesday at two o’clock in the afternoon. The police have not provided further information about what happened at the scene or how many people were injured.

According to the observation of an eyewitness interviewed by HS, a motionless person was lying on the road.

Another witness says that several shots were fired at the scene. Both the victim and the suspected perpetrator had arrived at the scene by car. Both were men.

According to HS information, the victim of the shooting died in the incident. Witnesses say that they first tried to revive the man. Finally, the body was covered with a sheet.

Rescue personnel were on the scene.

Correction 23.11. 3:52 p.m.: Meripellontie is located in Vartiokylä, and more precisely in Puotila, not Vuosaari, as the news previously read.