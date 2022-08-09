CNN: FBI agents in Mar-a-Lago searched Trump’s office and living quarters

Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) during a search of the estate of former US President Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago in Florida searched his office and residential premises, where the former head of state stays during his stay in this residence. Writes about it CNN with reference to sources.

According to the channel’s interlocutors, law enforcement officials were looking for documents that Trump could take with him when he left the White House in 2021, including secret ones.

Trump himself was not in Mar-a-Lago at the time of the raid – he was in New York, reports Politico. “The former president was not present at Mar-a-Lago, but was in the Trump Tower in New York,” the newspaper writes.

In turn, the channel NBC claims that the FBI notified the Secret Service in advance of the search, and its employees, who continue to protect Trump, provided them with the necessary assistance by letting them into the estate.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The politician linked this to his possible participation in the 2024 elections.