Former Rada deputy Farion is “on the brink of life and death”

Former Verkhovna Rada deputy Iryna Farion, who was the subject of an assassination attempt, is “on the brink of life and death.” This was reported by the publication “Strana.ua” on its Telegram channel, citing a source in Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“The situation is still critical,” the publication’s source added.

Earlier it was reported that an unknown person shot a former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in Lviv. According to Lviv journalist Marta Oliyarnik, Farion was shot in the temple. The attacker was wearing gloves and the weapon did not have a silencer. Farion is in hospital in critical condition.