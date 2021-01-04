The New York Times revealed details of the cyber attacks on the US government attributed to Russia.

It is noted that a large-scale hacker attack, which became known in mid-December, could affect 250 networks, which is significantly more than was initially known.

According to the newspaper, the attack used servers in the United States. The investigation also revealed that the early warning sensors for hacks that the cyber command and the National Security Agency had posted on the networks did not work.

The emphasis on protecting the United States from cyber interference in elections may have distracted attention from the security concerns of government networks, the newspaper writes. It is clarified that the Ministry of Finance, the State Department, the Ministry of Energy, and partly the Pentagon were affected.

The attacks, which are attributed to Russian hackers, first became known on December 14. It was alleged that they allegedly carried out an attack on the US Department of Homeland Security and gained access to internal communications with the department.

The attack was part of a campaign that also hacked into the systems of the US Treasury Department and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Moscow rejects accusations of hacker attacks on American departments and considers them unfounded.