The details of the incident that occurred on June 17 with a Boeing 767 of Pegas airlines at Simferopol airport became known – it is not associated with heavy downpours that hit Crimea on the same day. This is reported by Kommersant in its Telegram-channel.

It is clarified that the airliner made a hard landing and got stuck in wet ground, now airport employees are trying to solve the problem. It is also known that there were 284 passengers on board – all of them were taken to the terminal by buses.

On June 17, a Boeing 737 partially rolled off the runway at the Simferopol airport in Crimea. It was reported that the airport temporarily does not send or receive planes.

The incident occurred against the background of bad weather in the region: in the east of Crimea, due to heavy rains, one and a half monthly precipitation rates fell, an emergency regime was introduced in Kerch.