Today, Friday, Israeli media confirmed that at least 44 people were killed and 150 injured, in a stampede during a religious ceremony. The incident occurred at dawn on Friday, during a Jewish religious ceremony in northern Israel, when tens of thousands of Jews participated in the annual pilgrimage to the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yohai on Mount Meron.

An Israeli source said that the cause of the accident was that a number of people participating in the celebration slipped into the exit corridor from the religious site, which led to a stampede and fatal crushing operations.

The source quoted eyewitnesses as saying that about 20 thousand set out to descend through a narrow corridor with a smooth floor, which caused some people to slip on the ground, and then a large stampede occurred, and many were crushed.

One of the survivors said, “We were on our way to see the burning fire, and suddenly there was a human wave in front of us, it swept away our bodies, and I saw people being crushed under the feet, and others being thrown away from the corridor,” according to a report published by Sky News.

He added, “There was a child who was attached to my leg, and he kept on trying to survive. We waited about twenty minutes to save us from this terrible and horrific stampede.”

Another survivor said, “I was slightly injured, thanks to a policewoman who pulled me out of the crowd that was trampling each other,” adding, “I felt like the eternal end .. the dead were all around us.”

For his part, Eli Bear, head of rescue services, said that a number of children were among the victims, adding: “Unfortunately, we found small children who were crushed. We tried to resuscitate them and in a few cases were able to save them.” “We must not allow this to happen again. It is shocking how many people were allowed in,” he said.

Another survivor, Zohar, indicated that there was sudden chaos at the venue, adding: “There were screaming and wailing. People were crushing each other with feet. I will never forget the voices of the helpers all my life.”

Tens of thousands of Jews gathered at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Joshai for the annual celebrations.