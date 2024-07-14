Details of an unannounced Aliens Fireteam Elite sequel have seemingly appeared online.

According to an unsubstantiated report on Reddit – so please take all this with the usual bucket of salt for now – the third-person co-op shooter, codenamed Project Macondo, “is a new chapter in the Aliens: Fireteam Elite game” and is expected to launch Q3 2025.

Aimed at “18+ core gamers”, the sequel will “improve upon the mechanics, atmosphere, and excitement” of the original.

Interestingly, unlike its predecessor, it’s reported that Project Macondo “will feature fixed preset character archetypes and non-customisable characters”, with each of the five archetypes – The Swift, The Deadly, The Silent, The Commander, and The Ranger – boasting their own signature weapons and special abilities.

“Fight through an epic new story campaign with a squad of two AI companions or live players,” the slide – purportedly taken from a 2021 presentation – says.

“Play as members of Dagger Company, a battalion of spec-op Xenomorph hunters, each with unique abilities and weapons. Engage in a diverse array of gameplay scenarios, including NPC interactions, alternate paths, navigational challenges, and clue finding.”



Players will also find themselves having to complete with “evolved enemy intelligence” as well as an all-new mode, Annihilation, which is described as “a new spin” on Horde mode.

Interesting, the deck suggests “no additional microtransactions are currently planned”, nor “gatcha” or loot boxes. Bizarrely, although the game has the word “fireteam” baked into the very title, the sequel will reportedly not support native in-game voice or text chat – players will have to use the first party chat features on PS or Xbox consoles if they want to talk to their teammates.

“Aliens: Fireteam Elite is exactly what it says on the tin. Stuffed with guns, gadgets, and plentiful alien goo, it’s a frenetic cooperative firefight against some of sci-fi’s most iconic monsters in an all-new tale that takes us beyond the original trilogy,” I wrote when I reviewed Aliens: Fireteam Elite back in 2021.

“No, it’s not the most sophisticated shooter, and no, its truncated runtime is unlikely to occupy you for more than a couple of nights, but it’s an unashamedly good romp that’ll hopefully satisfy your Ripley power fantasies, too.”