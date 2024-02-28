The leak on the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) originates from the service chamber of the Zvezda module and does not pose a threat to the crew. A special correspondent reported this on February 28 TASS on the ISS, commander of the Roscosmos cosmonaut corps Oleg Kononenko.

“Indeed, there is an air leak from the transition chamber (TC) of the Zvezda service module. She does not pose a threat to the safety of the crew,” Kononenko said.

He noted that the flight continues as normal. Also, according to the commander of the Roscosmos cosmonaut corps, he was involved in work to localize the leak. Kononenko emphasized that the leak search situation is complicated by the numerous equipment installed in the PRC and the small size of the cracks.

He also added that the crew has all the necessary equipment to fix the problem.

Earlier on February 28, Roscosmos reported that experts had detected an air leak on board the ISS. The state corporation added that repair and restoration work on board takes up most of the crew’s time.

Earlier, on February 6, it became known that the Council of Chief Designers of the Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia recommended extending the life of the Russian segment of the ISS until 2028.

The discussion took place against the backdrop of increasing reports of problems arising at the station. One of the known ones is air leaks. At the end of last year, the external circuit of the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft depressurized. Roscosmos and NASA specialists agreed to lower the spacecraft to Earth empty in automatic mode. Leaks have been observed in previous years. As stated by the chief specialist of RSC Energia, Alexander Spirin, the air loss standards for the station are 325 g. per day. The ISS should not be completely sealed, he added.