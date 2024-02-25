Alibasov's wife said that the artist was hospitalized due to high blood pressure

The founder of the Na-Na group, Bari Alibasov, was hospitalized with hypertension. About this Telegram channel Shot reported producer's wife Elena Kalinina.

According to her, Alibasov was working out on a treadmill in the morning, but by the evening he felt worse. The wife of the 76-year-old Honored Artist of Russia decided to play it safe by calling the doctors. “The pressure rose a little, that’s all. You see what’s happening with the weather,” she said.

In turn, the lead singer of the Na-Na group, Vladimir Politov, said that Alibasov is now in intensive care.

On the afternoon of February 25, Telegram channel “112” found out that Bari Alibasov was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of a Moscow clinic with a stroke. At the time of hospitalization, the artist was in a state of stunning.