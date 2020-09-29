The German government helped Svetlana Aleksievich, Nobel laureate and member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council (CC) of the Belarusian opposition, to come to Germany. Details are disclosed in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, which publishes RIA News…

It is noted that the Foreign Ministry is aware of the arrival of the Belarusian writer. The Foreign Ministry indicated that she herself decided to leave “as part of her literary work.”

It is alleged that the German embassy in Minsk supported Alexievich and helped her leave the republic. The Foreign Ministry did not comment on the possibility of a meeting between the writer and the head of the department, Heiko Maas.

On September 28, it became known that her departure to Germany had been planned for a long time, but was postponed due to the pandemic and restrictions imposed on the fight against coronavirus in the European Union. As the assistant to the writer explained, the visit of Aleksievich has nothing to do with the criminal case initiated on the fact of the creation of the Constitutional Court.

Mass protests have been going on in Belarus for the second month. Their participants demand the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, the holding of new elections and the punishment of the security officials responsible for the brutal dispersal of the demonstrators. The authorities believe that elements of external interference are visible in the situation. According to Lukashenka, the protesters are trying to act according to the manuals of color revolutions, and they are controlled from Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Ukraine. The opposition is accused of attempting a coup d’etat.