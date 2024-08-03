Israeli Channel 12 reported that Defense Minister Yoav Galant addressed Netanyahu during the meeting, saying: “There will be no agreement on the terms you have proposed, and you know that.”

“I think the deal should be viewed as an opportunity,” Galant continued. “There will be no deal on the terms you entered into and you know that. There is no security reason to delay the deal.”

Channel 12 quoted sources familiar with the negotiations as saying: “We are on the edge, close to an explosion in the talks.”

On the other hand, she considered that the Prime Minister’s Office claims that Netanyahu “wants to reach an agreement and insists on security conditions that prevent Hamas from regaining control of the Strip and threatening Israel.”

She revealed that the heads of the security services had reached the conclusion that Netanyahu did not want to reach a deal at this time.

In turn, Israeli Channel 11 said that a security establishment official confirmed during the meeting that Netanyahu’s demands would lead to the deal being disrupted.

He added that Shin Bet chief Ronan Bar told Netanyahu during the session: “We feel that on the one hand you are sending us to negotiate, and on the other hand you are making changes to the outlines.”

According to Channel 11, Netanyahu criticized the heads of the security services, saying: “You are lazy. You do not know how to conduct difficult negotiations. You are weak, you put words in my mouth. Instead of pressure.”

And the president was Israeli intelligence agencyMossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet chief Ronan Bar arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the key hostage deal.