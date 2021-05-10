Within the framework of joint cooperation and coordination between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and to move forward towards recovery from the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, a safe travel corridor has been adopted between the two brotherly countries of vaccine recipients who will be able to travel between the two countries starting from the first days of Eid Al Fitr without The need to implement quarantine requirements upon arrival, taking into account the application of other precautionary measures adopted at the destination, which are updated to ensure and make travel under the current conditions safer and more secure for all. This comes as confirmation of the leadership of the two countries to facilitate the movement of individuals and achieve the desired goals of vaccination campaigns for the various groups of society, which contributed to reaching advanced rates globally in the proportion of vaccine recipients in a manner that guarantees the safety and health of society and to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Accordingly, citizens and residents wishing to benefit from the exemption from quarantine in both countries will be required to show that they have obtained the last dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, according to the approved applications or certificates issued by them, namely, the application of “Al-Husn” in the UAE, and the application of a “conscious society” in Kingdom of Bahrain, and the traveler can present the results of the laboratory examination / PCR / through these two applications. This strategic partnership and cooperation between the two countries is of high importance in light of the challenges that the world faces due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. This cooperation and coordination also supports the two countries’ efforts to combat and overcome this pandemic.