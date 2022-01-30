A PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 may be on the way.

Though right now it’s just a rumor sparked by an early sighting of the game on PlayStation’s store database, Twitter account PlayStation Game Size – which routinely, and accurately, provides us with early information about the file size and release dates of upcoming titles – believes the PS5 version of the game will release in “mid-February – early-March”.

It tallies with the release window CD Projekt Red shared with us back in October. However, if true, Cyberpunk 2077 will be up against stiff competition from the likes of Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, both of which drop around the same time.

? i think it’s Coming on Mid Feb – Early March — PlayStation GameSize (@PlaystationSize) January 30, 2022

Don’t forget that players with current-gen versions of the will be able to upgrade to the next-gen editions for no extra charge.

ICYMI, Cyberpunk 2077’s standing on Steam has recently improved – it now has a “Very Positive” user rating and is one of the top-selling games on the platform.

As Wes surmised at the time, Cyberpunk 2077 suffered a disastrous launch and caused developer CD Projekt severe reputational damage it has yet to recover from. It went so badly, CD Projekt changed how it operates to develop multiple AAA games and expansions in parallel, and only begin promoting its creations much closer to release.