Sri Lankan authorities are preparing for a possible spill of oil and chemicals in the Indian Ocean from a burnt dry cargo ship MV X-Press Pearl. The details are reported by the agency Reuters… The leak could lead to the largest environmental disaster in the history of the country.

Container ship MV X-Press Pearl began sinking on June 2 off the coast of Sri Lanka. It carried 1,486 containers of plastic and chemicals, as well as 25 tons of nitric acid.

According to official figures, there are now no visible signs of a leak. However, aerial shots show a large, green-green spot around the ship.

Owner of the MV X-Press Pearl container ship informs that the ship is now slowly sinking. The stern part has already completely sunk under the water by 21 meters, the bow of the ship is still floating on the surface.

MV X-Press Pearl caught fire on May 20 after an explosion took place on board. They tried to tow him away from the coast so that the flame would not spread to other ships. However, this idea had to be abandoned after the ship ran aground. India came to the aid of Sri Lanka. Coast security helped tow the burned-out ship into the open ocean, away from the coast of the island.

The crew includes three Russians, including the captain and chief engineer. They are detained and must remain on the island until the end of the investigation.