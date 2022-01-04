A fractional column caught fire on the territory of the Antipinsky Oil Refinery (refinery) in Tyumen – it was possible to localize the fire with an area of ​​100 square meters by 9:20. The details of the incident became known from the official commentary of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Tyumen region, writes 72.RU.

The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that at 7:42 a message was received about the fire of the technological installation. At 7:43 am, the first division of the fire department at the refinery itself arrived at the site of the fire, and the forces and means of the regional fire and rescue garrison of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were also sent to the site.

“At 9:20 am Moscow time, the fire was localized, the divisions continue to work. There are no dead or injured. Evacuation was not carried out. A total of 84 people and 26 pieces of equipment were involved, ”the department said.

The publication notes that the situation is under special control of the Governor of the Tyumen Region Alexander Moor – the head of the region also held a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the police and the owners of the enterprise on this incident.

