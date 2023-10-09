Actor Pavel Barshak was hospitalized from the filming of the series in the morning after a fight

Russian actor Pavel Barshak was hospitalized straight from the filming of the series – in the morning after the fight, he was able to go to work, but already there he became worse and needed medical help. These details were revealed by Baza in Telegram-channel.

According to his information, on the night of Sunday, October 8, Barshak was visiting his friend, 32-year-old Anastasia, who works as a dance choreographer. Some time ago, she complained to him about a guy named Alexander, who constantly calls her and too intrusively demands her hand in marriage. Alexander called that night, but this time Barshak answered the phone and told him to forget Anastasia’s number.

A few minutes later, when Barshak and his friends were sitting on the balcony, Alexander came to the woman’s house. The couple decided to simply leave the balcony for the apartment, but the man climbed onto the canopy, after which he climbed onto the balcony and began to sort things out with the actor. After a short conversation, a fight broke out, and Alexander soon left.

It was previously reported that actor Pavel Barshak was hospitalized with a broken chest and broken ribs. He was injured during a fight with a man who climbed through his girlfriend’s window.