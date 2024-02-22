Forbes: M1150 Assault Breacher engineering vehicle was destroyed near Avdiivka

The M1150 Assault Breacher engineering vehicle of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed near Avdiivka this week, wrote Forbes columnist David Ax.

According to him, the vehicle on the chassis of the M1 Abrams tank belonged to the 47th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which is considered one of the most combat-ready in the entire Ukrainian army.

Most likely, the vehicle was blown up in a minefield, after which it was finished off by Russian artillery and drones.

As Eks writes, in two years Ukrainian units have lost more than a hundred Western-made engineering vehicles. The expert calls the recent loss of the M1150 Assault Breacher particularly painful.

The destruction of an American engineering vehicle based on the M1 Abrams became known on February 22. The Telegram channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” reported that the M1150 Assault Breacher was destroyed by tank crews of the 21st Brigade of the Central Military District (CMD).