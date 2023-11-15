A hockey player who cut Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson in the neck during a match has been released by police in South Yorkshire. Details appeared on website local law enforcement agencies.

Police said the man was temporarily released on an obligation to appear. However, the investigation continues.

On 28 October, during the second period of a British Challenge Cup match against the Sheffield Steelers, Johnson was accidentally hit in the throat by a skate blade and lost consciousness. The match was stopped and the player was taken to the hospital, where he died a day later.

After this, the player who struck was arrested and suspected of manslaughter. His name was not disclosed, however, according to the publication, we are probably talking about Sheffield Steelers hockey player Matt Petgrave, who cut Johnson in the throat with a skate.