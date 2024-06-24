TASS: two victims of a Ukrainian Armed Forces missile attack on Sevastopol are connected to ventilators

Among the victims of the missile attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Sevastopol, two people are connected to a ventilator. Doctors reported this, reports TASS.

According to their information, another 21 victims, including 11 children, will be transported to Moscow for further treatment. No details were provided about their condition.

According to the latest data, 151 people were injured when ATACMS rocket debris fell. According to the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, there are 27 children among the victims, five of whom are in serious condition.

On the afternoon of Sunday, June 23, a Ukrainian Armed Forces rocket exploded over the beach in Sevastopol, where people were relaxing. Then air defense systems shot down five American ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster warheads over the city. A state of emergency was introduced in the city.