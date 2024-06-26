Ministry of Health: victims of a methane outbreak at the Solikamsk mine suffered burns

Victims of a methane outbreak at the Uralkali mine in Solikamsk, Perm Territory, were hospitalized with burns. Details about those injured were provided by the regional Ministry of Health, reports TASS.

“After an incident in a mine in Solikamsk, two victims with burns of varying severity were hospitalized in the city hospital. Patients are provided with the necessary medical care,” the department said.

As the prosecutor’s office of the Russian region clarified in Telegram-channel, 182 workers were evacuated from the mine after the emergency. After the incident, law enforcement officers organized an inspection.

An outbreak at a mine in the Perm region occurred on Wednesday, June 26. Two people were injured, the personnel were brought to the surface.