DPA: G20 draft final statement mentions atomic weapons

The draft final statement of the Group of Twenty (G20) contains reference to atomic weapons. These details were provided by the DPA agency, writes TASS.

The preliminary draft statement contains a passage about the inadmissibility of the use of atomic weapons and possible threats of their use.

The G20 summit takes place from September 9 to 10 in New Delhi, India. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not attend the summit and sent deputies in their place.

As CNN previously reported, citing a source in the European Union, the discussion of India’s proposed draft statement on Ukraine at the G20 summit was very difficult and caused controversy. In turn, Bloomberg claims that G20 diplomats have agreed on compromise formulations on the conflict in Ukraine, which will subsequently be announced in a statement following the summit.