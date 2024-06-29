Peskov: dogs donated by Kim Jong-un to Putin are being adapted in Moscow

New details have emerged about the dogs that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gifted to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s commentary cites TASS.

According to the presidential press secretary, the rare Pungsan dogs that Kim Jong-un gave to Putin are already adapting to Moscow.

Earlier, Peskov said that the dogs presented to Putin will receive nicknames after they find themselves in the capital. “They still have to be given nicknames once they are here, after all the necessary procedures related to quarantine and so on have been completed,” he said.

The Pungsan dogs given to Putin were named after the mountains of the same name in North Korea and are a national treasure. It is almost impossible to buy animals of this breed, dog handler Vladimir Urazhevsky previously reported.