The downed drone near Istra was stuffed with ten kilograms of explosives

The drone shot down in the Moscow region was stuffed with ten kilograms of explosives. This was reported by the head of the Istra urban district Istra Tatyana Vitusheva in Telegram.

The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced the prevention of an attack on Moscow on the morning of October 7.

At the site of the drone crash, a container for carrying a charge was found, Vitusheva explained. After the drone crashed, sappers were sent to the site. They detonated the ammunition, having previously evacuated the residents of a nearby cottage village.

Earlier, another Ukrainian drone fell in Oryol. The drone crashed onto a non-residential building in the Zheleznodorozhnaya district of the city. No one was injured as a result of the incident.