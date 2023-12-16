The fighter Rudakov who left his last request on the wall in Marinka was 22 years old

The fighter Roman Rudakov who left his last request on the wall in Marinka was 22 years old. This found out Telegram channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring” (RV).

A video from Rostov television was discovered online, in which Rudakov demonstrates the agenda. He explained that he came to the military registration and enlistment office because it was necessary to defend the Motherland. “It’s either them or us. If no one will protect, [враги] They’ll already be here,” the fighter said.

It turned out that the fighter was born in December 2001. He went to the special military operation zone (SVO) three months after completing his military service.

On the night of December 17, it became known that during the cleansing of Marinka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the last request of a Russian fighter was found on the wall of one of the houses. Roman Rudakov from Bataysk asked those who find him to take care of his mother, sister and brother. There were nine bodies next to the message. According to military officers, the Russian assault group of the 103rd regiment of the 150th motorized rifle division was ambushed and surrounded. The soldiers, who had lost contact, held the defense until the last bullet.