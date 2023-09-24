Baza: a 70-year-old pensioner has become a suspect in the sale of people in the Stavropol region

Details have been revealed about a criminal group in the Stavropol region that was involved in the sale of people. Baza’s edition TelegramThe channel noted that the main suspects in the Russian region were a 70-year-old “landowner” and his assistant.

So, in 2021, a pensioner from the city of Mikhailovsk, Stavropol Territory, bought himself a man for 8 thousand rubles. Later, according to the channel, under the threat of violence, a 54-year-old local resident was sold into slavery for 15 thousand rubles. It is known that police officers conducted the “deal” – it was an investigative experiment. The seller was detained on the spot. He turned out to be a 31-year-old man who knew the elderly “landowner”.

It was also possible to find out that in the winter of 2022 the seller was carrying out an assignment from a pensioner who asked to find him a woman. According to sources, a suitable candidate was found in Nevinnomyssk. The representative picked up the unemployed 48-year-old Alla and took her to the “landowner” for sale. They gave 8 thousand rubles for the woman.

Earlier it was reported that six Russian women were accused of selling minor girls aged 13 to 17 years into sexual slavery in Bahrain.