A pupil of an orphanage in the Omsk region who beat a peer has a criminal record

A 16-year-old pupil of the Bolsheukovsky Children’s Home in the Omsk Region, who bullied a peer, has a suspended conviction for theft and has previously behaved aggressively towards other children. About the details of the girl’s life to Gazeta.Ru told Head of the Ministry of Education of the Omsk Region Ivan Krott.

He stated that this was the first time such an incident had occurred in the orphanage, and the instigator of the beating arrived at the institution with inappropriate behavior. However, according to him, recently the situation began to change, and in the orphanage they worked to restore the pupil’s mother’s parental rights.

Krott added that psychologists at the family support center regularly conduct diagnostics for psychological safety in children and adults. The head of the Omsk region, Vitaly Khotsenko, previously noted that inspections of orphanages had begun in the region. He promised that psychologists from the regional Family Support Center would be sent to the children to help them cope with stress.

At the same time, a former pupil of an orphanage in the Bolsheukovsky district reported that the institution literally “broke the children’s psyche.” He said that teachers beat children and plunged their heads into the toilet. In addition, for disobedience, the child could be sent to a psychiatric hospital. He also recalled how the orphanage staff smashed a plate of food over his head and broke a basket of bread on it. However, during the arrival of the inspection commission, the conditions of the orphanage residents instantly improved.