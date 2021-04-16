In the new case of the Yemeni artist and model, who was kidnapped weeks ago by the Houthi militia, the artist’s lawyer reveals new details about the kidnapped.

The Yemeni lawyer, Khaled Muhammad Al-Kamal, confirmed in media statements that his client, the Yemeni artist, Intisar Al-Hammadi, is about to submit to a criminal investigation, which will take place in the West Sanaa Court, next Sunday.

The Houthi militia kidnapped Al-Hammadi from the middle of the street in Sanaa and took her to an unknown destination. Activists and friends of the artist revealed on social media, last week, that Houthi gunmen attacked and kidnapped the young woman while she was walking on Haddah Street – in the center of the Yemeni capital.

According to Al-Arabiya Net, Al-Hammadi was kidnapped along with two colleagues, Yusra and Ibtisam, and a fourth named Sarah Sari, who is still being pursued by the militias. It should be noted that Al-Hammadi was born in the year 2001 to a Yemeni father and an Ethiopian mother. She participated in the acting series “Dam Al-Gharib” and “Ghurbat Al-Ban” as the youngest actress in them.